More suspects arrested in Operation Ghost Busted

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Six of the eight people wanted in “Operation Ghost Busted,” focused on the Ghost Face Gangsters gang, have been arrested.

Tonya Cox, Juan Everette, Jimmy Reynolds, Christopher Thompson, Ashley Deen and Samantha Russell have all been arrested in the last 48 hours.

Cox and Everette turned themselves into the FBI, Reynolds was arrested by the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office, Thompson and Deen were arrested in McIntosh County after committing an armed robbery Jan. 17 and Russell was arrested by the FBI in Macon this afternoon.

Two more members of the gang are at large: David Young and Michael Provenzano.

The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia previously indicted 76 people in the gang for distributing methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, and alprazolam in southern Georgia and northern Florida.

The group is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute.

Anyone with information should contact the FBI Atlanta field office at 770-216-3000.

