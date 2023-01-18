Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Murdaugh attorneys file motion to bar blood spatter testimony at trial

Alex Murdaugh
Alex Murdaugh(Contributed)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Attorneys for Alex Murdaugh have filed a motion to bar the state prosecution from using blood spatter testimony at trial.

The defense says that the state and the witness did not comply with a court order to turn over certain documents. Murdaugh’s attorneys also accused SLED and the witness of lying in the report.

They asked that the witness’ testimony not be allowed at trial in any form.

The trial is scheduled to begin with jury selection on Monday in Walterboro, S.C.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory McMichael
Man convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery will serve life sentence in a medical prison
1 dead after crash on I-95 at Little Neck Road overpass
*
‘I just started screaming for help every where’: Owner recalls moment her home exploded in Bryan Co.
FILE PHOTO - Roy Minter
U.S. Marshal nomination for former Savannah Police chief expires
Devin Willock was killed in a car crash in Athens, Georgia, on Sunday.
Excessive speed listed as cause of fatal UGA wreck

Latest News

Bluffton Police Department
Bluffton Police Department focusing on mental health by creating a reflection garden
Suspect arrested after teenager injured in hit-and-run crash in Hardeeville
City of Beaufort
Beaufort awarded $800,000 grant for Bayard St. drainage improvements
Bridge St. project to make road safe for pedestrians, improve water drainage system