Murdaugh attorneys file motion to bar blood spatter testimony at trial

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Attorneys for Alex Murdaugh have filed a motion to bar the state prosecution from using blood spatter testimony at trial.

The defense says that the state and the witness did not comply with a court order to turn over certain documents. Murdaugh’s attorneys also accused SLED and the witness of lying in the report.

They asked that the witness’ testimony not be allowed at trial in any form.

The trial is scheduled to begin with jury selection on Monday in Walterboro, S.C.

