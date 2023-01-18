One man injured in shooting on Daley Road in Hampton Co.

HAMPTON COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - A shooting happened on Daley Road in Scotia-Garnett area of Hampton County this afternoon.

At around 2 p.m., the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office found a man with a gunshot wound on the scene.

He was air lifted by EMS and is receiving medical treatment for his injuries.

No arrests have been made.

The sheriff’s Office believes it’s an isolated incident.

This is an active investigation. If you have any information, you’re asked to call the anonymous tip line at 866-942-1120.

