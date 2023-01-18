Open casting call for new movie ‘Origin’ and T.V. show ‘Fear The Walking Dead’
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two project are set to shoot in Savannah and they are looking for extras.
According to Bill Marinella Casting, they’re looking for people to be in the background of a feature film called “Origin” and the T.V. series “Fear The Walking Dead.”
If you’d like to take a shot at the big screen, casting crews will be at the Goodwill on Sallie Mood Drive this Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Click here to sign up.
