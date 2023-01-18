Rep. Buddy Carter announces 2nd annual Valentine’s Day appreciation campaign

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Rep. Buddy Carter will host a Valentine’s Day appreciation event, renamed “Friends of the First”.

This event will thank veterans and veteran’s services employees for the hard work they do protecting and serving both our nation and our nation’s heroes.

Rep. Carter will pass out Valentine’s cards to veterans and veteran’s services employees, made by the residents of Georgia’s First Congressional District, across coastal Georgia Feb. 14.

“This campaign is one of my favorite initiatives as a member of Congress. I encourage everyone to show their love and support for our district’s strong, vibrant military veteran community by sending in Valentine’s cards. I’ll get them in the hands of those who ensured our country’s safety and freedom,” said Rep. Carter.

To thank veterans and veteran’s services employees for their sacrifices and dedication, please send or drop off your Valentine’s cards here:

Office of Rep. Buddy Carter

ATTN: Friends of the First

6602 Abercorn StreetSuite 105BSavannah, GA 31405

