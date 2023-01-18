Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Ribbon cutting held in Midway for tiny home project for homeless veterans

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - A non-profit in Midway officially cutting the ribbon on a tiny home project for homeless Veterans today.

BuddyWatch is an organization focused on helping Veterans’ mental health.

The nonprofit is donating five acres of land to build a self-sustaining community that will be known as Polaris.

Roughly 26 homes will be built for homeless veterans to rent while they get back on their feet.

There will be a mental health clinic built right on site plus a workshop for veterans to make bird feeders.

The sales from the bird houses will then go back into sustaining the program.

The founder of BuddyWatch, Josephine Coleman-Williams, says the program is designed to help give veterans a sense of purpose.

“I go by the philosophy that before you can help a person become independent and functioning again we’ve got to give them the basic needs. And the basic needs are shelter, safety, and then the second basic need is the belonging.”

The roughly 800 square foot homes will be designed by a woman who helped put up similar homes for residents after Hurricane Katrina.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory McMichael
Man convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery will serve life sentence in a medical prison
1 dead after crash on I-95 at Little Neck Road overpass
*
‘I just started screaming for help every where’: Owner recalls moment her home exploded in Bryan Co.
FILE PHOTO - Roy Minter
U.S. Marshal nomination for former Savannah Police chief expires
Devin Willock was killed in a car crash in Athens, Georgia, on Sunday.
Excessive speed listed as cause of fatal UGA wreck

Latest News

SCCPSS, Curtis V. Cooper Primary Health hand out bags of books to children
SCCPSS, Curtis V. Cooper Primary Health hand out bags of books to children
Rep. Buddy Carter announces 2nd annual Valentine’s Day appreciation campaign
Savannah Technical College
Savannah Technical College to offer fast track manufacturing course
THE News at 11
Kiwanis Club of Savannah donates $1,500 to Park Place Outreach