Ribbon cutting held in Midway for tiny home project for homeless veterans

MIDWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - A non-profit in Midway officially cutting the ribbon on a tiny home project for homeless Veterans today.

BuddyWatch is an organization focused on helping Veterans’ mental health.

The nonprofit is donating five acres of land to build a self-sustaining community that will be known as Polaris.

Roughly 26 homes will be built for homeless veterans to rent while they get back on their feet.

There will be a mental health clinic built right on site plus a workshop for veterans to make bird feeders.

The sales from the bird houses will then go back into sustaining the program.

The founder of BuddyWatch, Josephine Coleman-Williams, says the program is designed to help give veterans a sense of purpose.

“I go by the philosophy that before you can help a person become independent and functioning again we’ve got to give them the basic needs. And the basic needs are shelter, safety, and then the second basic need is the belonging.”

The roughly 800 square foot homes will be designed by a woman who helped put up similar homes for residents after Hurricane Katrina.

