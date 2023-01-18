Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce holds 2023 Economic Outlook Luncheon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual Economic Outlook Luncheon today at the Savannah Convention Center.

Leaders highlighted economic trends for the hostess city in 2022.

According to the Savannah Economic Development Authority, it was a record year for business development in the Chatham County coastal region.

They say there were 10 expansion announcements, over 9,200 new jobs, 72 new projects considering future location expansions and $5.9 billion in new capital investment.

A Georgia Southern Professor says the Savannah-metro area is looking good for 2023 despite a potential nationwide recession.

“In 2023, the headwinds we might face will be a nationwide recession, even if it is piled, that won’t necessarily put any downward pressure here. It will slow things a bit but I don’t anticipate job losses and declines at all what so ever,” said Dr. Michael Toma

He says it will be a good year because of all the regional activity that we have in place in 2023.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.