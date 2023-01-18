Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce holds 2023 Economic Outlook Luncheon

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual Economic Outlook Luncheon today at the Savannah Convention Center.

Leaders highlighted economic trends for the hostess city in 2022.

According to the Savannah Economic Development Authority, it was a record year for business development in the Chatham County coastal region.

They say there were 10 expansion announcements, over 9,200 new jobs, 72 new projects considering future location expansions and $5.9 billion in new capital investment.

A Georgia Southern Professor says the Savannah-metro area is looking good for 2023 despite a potential nationwide recession.

“In 2023, the headwinds we might face will be a nationwide recession, even if it is piled, that won’t necessarily put any downward pressure here. It will slow things a bit but I don’t anticipate job losses and declines at all what so ever,” said Dr. Michael Toma

He says it will be a good year because of all the regional activity that we have in place in 2023.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory McMichael
Man convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery will serve life sentence in a medical prison
1 dead after crash on I-95 at Little Neck Road overpass
*
‘I just started screaming for help every where’: Owner recalls moment her home exploded in Bryan Co.
FILE PHOTO - Roy Minter
U.S. Marshal nomination for former Savannah Police chief expires
Devin Willock was killed in a car crash in Athens, Georgia, on Sunday.
Excessive speed listed as cause of fatal UGA wreck

Latest News

Bluffton Police Department
Bluffton Police Department focusing on mental health by creating a reflection garden
THE News at 4:30
Bluffton Police Department focusing on mental health by creating a reflection garden
Michael Provenzano (left) and David Young (right) are still wanted in "Operation Ghost Busted."
More suspects arrested in Operation Ghost Busted
Lanes on Bull River, Lazaretto Creek bridges open this weekend; project continues next week