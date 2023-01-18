Savannah Fire responds to first fire-related death in three years

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Fire says this is the first fire-related death in the City of Savannah in three years.

At first glance, the house doesn’t look like it was involved in a deadly fire Tuesday but that’s what made the situation so deceiving.

Officials say they believe it wasn’t the fire itself, but rather the smoke from the fire, that led to the death of the person inside the home.

“We rarely lose people in a fire of that magnitude. It wasn’t much fire, but it was a lot of smoke,” Savannah Fire Chief Elzie Kitchen said.

That smoke, prompting a neighbor to call 911 and knock on the door to the house.

“I didn’t know if anyone was in there or not, and nobody came. I didn’t get no response,” 911 Caller said.

Friends of the victim say that she was asleep during the fire.

The neighbor who called 911 says Savannah Fire arrived within minutes bringing out the woman from the home and performing CPR.

“There was probably about six of them on her, trying to bring her back,” 911 Caller said.

Unfortunately, the woman passed away after being brought to the hospital. Someone passing away in a fire is something Savannah Fire hasn’t seen in three years.

Some of the newest firefighters had never lost anyone on a fire call.

“I went to the scene, and I saw the group, their emotions. I know what we put into it. I’ve been where they’ve been at. I’ve pulled people out, I’ve worked on them to try to resuscitate them. And that’s a lot of emotions. But we train them to do the job, and we have mechanisms to help them cope with certain things that we come across,” Kitchen said.

The Savannah Fire Department is investigating the cause of this fire.

In the meantime, they want to remind people that live in the city limits of Savannah that they will give you a free smoke alarm and batteries if you ask.

