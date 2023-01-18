Sky Cams
Savannah Philharmonic preparing for 15th season

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Whether it’s an evening of American classic tunes or an afternoon of family entertainment, the Savannah Philharmonic is offering a double-dip this weekend.

The two shows are part of the current season for the Phil, but also offer a chance to look ahead to next season.

The Phil’s Executive Director Amy Williams and Music and Artistic Director Kei Harada talked to us about it.

