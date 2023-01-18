Savannah Technical College to offer fast track manufacturing course

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Technical College is hosting a fast track manufacturing course.

Those who complete the six week course will be eligible to interview with a local manufacturer for job opportunities.

You can utilize YMCA childcare included with the course.

Organizers say this course is meant to give people the resources to feel prepared to enter the workforce.

“We’re training them with the skills needed and the knowledge needed things like lockout-tag out, OSHA 10 certifications, forklift certifications. Also, we give them something called the Bennett Mechanical Aptitude Test and give them a White Belt Six Sigma certification making sure that they know how to go into a manufacturing environment and not just be like someone who just walked off the street and saw a job posting, but actually someone who can work safely and work effectively, “ said Brent Stubbs, vice president for economic development.

The course starts on Monday.

You can find more information, click here.

