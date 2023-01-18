Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Savannah Technical College to offer fast track manufacturing course

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:05 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Technical College is hosting a fast track manufacturing course.

Those who complete the six week course will be eligible to interview with a local manufacturer for job opportunities.

You can utilize YMCA childcare included with the course.

Organizers say this course is meant to give people the resources to feel prepared to enter the workforce.

“We’re training them with the skills needed and the knowledge needed things like lockout-tag out, OSHA 10 certifications, forklift certifications. Also, we give them something called the Bennett Mechanical Aptitude Test and give them a White Belt Six Sigma certification making sure that they know how to go into a manufacturing environment and not just be like someone who just walked off the street and saw a job posting, but actually someone who can work safely and work effectively, “ said Brent Stubbs, vice president for economic development.

The course starts on Monday.

You can find more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead after crash on I-95 at Little Neck Road overpass
Lyons Police confirm body recovered in woods over weekend
Lyons Police confirm body recovered in woods over weekend
Gregory McMichael
Man convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery will serve life sentence in a medical prison
Devin Willock and Chandler
UGA player, staffer among two dead after car crash in Athens-Clarke County
Harry Drayton Jr.
Former Beach High JROTC instructor receives plea deal, will serve 1 year in prison

Latest News

THE News at 11
Kiwanis Club of Savannah donates $1,500 to Park Place Outreach
THE News at 11
Savannah Technical College to offer fast track manufacturing course
THE News at 11
First Bryan Baptist Church awarded grant to preserve historic Black churches
First Bryan Baptist Church
First Bryan Baptist Church awarded grant to preserve historic Black churches