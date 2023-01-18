SCCPSS, Curtis V. Cooper Primary Health hand out bags of books to children

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System teamed up with a local health agency today to help early learners with reading at home.

Curtis V. Cooper Primary Health helped the school district hand out bags with multi-lingual and multi-cultural books inside to families with children four years old and younger.

They also included hand outs for a website that has online activities.

This is all possible because of federal grant funding.

Deputy Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Bernadette Ball Oliver says its very important to get books in the hands of kids this young.

“Research shows us that from about 0 to 3 years old, children that are exposed to 1.4 more million words based on parents reading to them have a better foundation when they enter school. They have a much richer vocabulary and a stronger love for literacy as well.”

This was just the first distribution.

Ball-Oliver says they are happy to be celebrating this and look forward for more to come.

