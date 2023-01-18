SCCPSS employee arrested for child molestation

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System said a district employee will be reassigned after he was arrested on child molestation charges.

Christopher O’Malley worked in the district’s School Nutrition Department.

The district said O’Malley did not work directly with students and the alleged incidents did not happen on any of their campuses.

The district said O’Malley still has a job and will take “appropriate action” as the investigation moves forward.

He hasn’t worked on site since Jan. 6. The district said he’ll be reassigned to a building with no student interaction.

The district’s statement is below:

“SCCPSS is aware of the arrest of Christopher O’Malley, an SCCPSS School Nutrition Department employee. The alleged incidents did not occur on any SCCPSS campus, but the district takes any accusation of inappropriate conduct by an employee very seriously and is cooperating fully with the investigation.

Mr. O’Malley did not work directly with students in his role supporting the School Nutrition Managers and School Nutrition staff. Mr. O’Malley is currently employed with the district, though he has not worked on any SCCPSS site since Friday, January 6, 2023. When Mr. O’Malley returns, he will be reassigned to an administrative building with no student interaction. SCCPSS will take the appropriate next steps concerning Mr. O’Malley based on the outcome of the investigation.

The Chatham County Police Department is the investigating agency. Any questions regarding the investigation should be directed to them. No further comment can be made on the allegations as it involves a personnel matter.”

