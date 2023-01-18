Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

SCCPSS employee arrested for child molestation

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System said a district employee will be reassigned after he was arrested on child molestation charges.

Christopher O’Malley worked in the district’s School Nutrition Department.

The district said O’Malley did not work directly with students and the alleged incidents did not happen on any of their campuses.

The district said O’Malley still has a job and will take “appropriate action” as the investigation moves forward.

He hasn’t worked on site since Jan. 6. The district said he’ll be reassigned to a building with no student interaction.

The district’s statement is below:

“SCCPSS is aware of the arrest of Christopher O’Malley, an SCCPSS School Nutrition Department employee. The alleged incidents did not occur on any SCCPSS campus, but the district takes any accusation of inappropriate conduct by an employee very seriously and is cooperating fully with the investigation.

Mr. O’Malley did not work directly with students in his role supporting the School Nutrition Managers and School Nutrition staff. Mr. O’Malley is currently employed with the district, though he has not worked on any SCCPSS site since Friday, January 6, 2023. When Mr. O’Malley returns, he will be reassigned to an administrative building with no student interaction. SCCPSS will take the appropriate next steps concerning Mr. O’Malley based on the outcome of the investigation.

The Chatham County Police Department is the investigating agency. Any questions regarding the investigation should be directed to them. No further comment can be made on the allegations as it involves a personnel matter.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory McMichael
Man convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery will serve life sentence in a medical prison
1 dead after crash on I-95 at Little Neck Road overpass
*
‘I just started screaming for help every where’: Owner recalls moment her home exploded in Bryan Co.
FILE PHOTO - Roy Minter
U.S. Marshal nomination for former Savannah Police chief expires
Devin Willock was killed in a car crash in Athens, Georgia, on Sunday.
Excessive speed listed as cause of fatal UGA wreck

Latest News

Savannah-Chatham superintendent retiring this summer
(Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
Armed person detained on Coleman Street in Portal
*
All lanes of DeRenne Ave. to reopen Friday after collapsed sewer main caused closures
Guyton Police Department
Guyton police officer placed on leaving during investigation into social media behaivor