Suspect arrested after teenager injured in hit-and-run crash in Hardeeville

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WTOC) - A suspect has been arrested after a teenager was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Hardeeville on Jan. 15.

According to the Hardeeville Police Department, a 14-year-old on a 4-wheeler was injured in a crash on Toomerville Loop Road. Police say the driver left the scene of the wreck.

The 14-year-old was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

On Jan. 17, Christopher Wright turned himself into law enforcement. He is charged with hit-and-run with great bodily injury.

That charge could change depending on the condition of the teenager that was injured, according to the Hardeeville Police Department.

The investigation is still open and anyone that may have information that could help is asked to contact the Hardeeville Police Department at 843.784.2233.

