Suspect arrested after two armed robberies in Toombs Co.

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:50 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect is behind bars after two connected armed robberies in Toombs County this morning.

According to the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, this happened at two different convenience stores within less than a half hour time span.

The first at Open Air Market convenience store in Lyons. Then, at the Normantown convenience store on the northside of the county.

Deputies say a man with a gun robbed both clerks of cash.

Deputies were able to track the man down in his car and pull him over for a traffic stop.

The suspect, 40-year-old Kenny Battle, was taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office says they found a gun, cash and clothing in his car all described by both clerks.

Battle is now facing multiple felony charges including armed robbery.

Both investigations are ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

