Top Teacher: Kristen Butkovich

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - There was a lot of excitement when WTOC walked into Kristen Butkovich’s class.

“I wanted to nominate Ms. B because of the way she treats us. She loves all of us and treats us the same,” student, Wynn Fegel said.

“She truly loves teaching us. She couldn’t do anything else; this is what she was destined to do,” student, Carson French said.

Butkovich teaches math at Richmond Hill Middle School.

“These kids. They are amazing, they challenge me, they allow me to challenge them,” she said.

Butkovich said building a strong relationship with her students is the key to learning.

“I want them to feel accepted. That they are cared for. That I will always have their back, 100%. I know I have high expectations, but they will reach them and I will guide them,” Butkovich said. “They may come to me, not loving math, but they will leave me loving math. and feeling good about it.”

