United Way: Read United Telethon happening next Tuesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Reading to children has a proven impact on encouraging them to read more, and the United Way of the Coastal Empire’s Read United programs focus on that year-round, and especially one day next month.

Community leaders and volunteers will visit classrooms and read to young students on Read United Day on February 24.

Brynn Grant is the President and CEO of the United Way of the Coastal Empire. She joined us to invite everyone to get involved with this fantastic program - and to announce an exciting partnership with WTOC to help get books into the hands of children.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.