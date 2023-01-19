Friday last day to give Ga. DOT input on U.S. 280 construction

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Time is running out to give your opinion on some roadway changes in the area of the Mega Site in Bryan County.

There are some big changes coming to that area along I-16 in Bryan County, so if you drive by U.S. 280 at Highway 16, take some time to share your thoughts on the project.

The Georgia DOT plans to widen U.S. 280, add roundabouts, create a frontage road along I-16 and a new I-16 exit at Old Cuyler Road.

All of these changes come in preparation for the increase of traffic due to the Electric Vehicle Hyundai Plant.

As this area goes through some massive changes the DOT wants to hear from you about your concerns before they begin work.

After you submit a comment online, email or leave a voicemail, you will get a response letter addressing your concerns from the DOT.

“All of the comments are very important and that is why we want you, while the comment period is still open, to let us know because that can influence potential changes, adjustments and tweaks to our overall plan that is why we go through this process,” said Kyle Collins with Ga. DOT.

They have already heard about the congestion on some of the ramps in that area and are working on a temporary solution until construction gets started.

The first project will begin at the end of this year to add the frontage road, then by the end of next year the widening of 280, and not until about 2025 will the third piece of the project be underway at the Old Cuyler Road Interchange. If you want to see all the details and weigh in, you have until Friday. Head to their website to get started on the survey, which just takes about five minutes.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.