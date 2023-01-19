Sky Cams
Governor Henry McMaster to deliver 2023 State of the State address

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster to deliver his State of State address.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will deliver his 2023 State of the State address at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25.

McMaster will be delivering the speech from the South Carolina House Chamber at the State House.

This will be the governor’s sixth address after he was sworn in earlier this month for the start of his second full term in office.

At the end of the term, he will have been the longest-serving governor in South Carolina’s history.

Following the governor’s speech, State Sen. Ronnie Sabb (D-Williamsburg) will deliver the Democrats’ response to McMaster’s speech.

SCETV will be streaming the event on its website.

