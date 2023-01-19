Hwy. 21 projects in Port Wentworth finishing up

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - We typically see a back up in Port Wentworth for traffic on Highway 21, but recently travel times are down a little in that stretch.

There’s a reason why.

They have been working on construction in that area, the biggest change was the addition of a new lane on Southbound 21, which seems to helping with that back up already.

The stretch of Highway 21 we are talking about is between State Road 30 and Interstate 95.

They also added signal upgrades to the intersection of 30 and 21, and added a second right turn lane onto 21 southbound.

All of these updates are complete but there are still a couple of orange barrels out there because there are still some final touches that need to be completed.

While the traffic patterns will not change anymore, there will be some overnight lane closures as they finish re-paving and striping the road.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says they don’t know exactly when that final re-paving will happen as the materials are dependent on the temperature, so once it warms up enough overnight they will be able to complete the work.

But overall good news for drivers in the area.

