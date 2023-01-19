Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Hwy. 21 projects in Port Wentworth finishing up

We typically see a back up in Port Wentworth for traffic on Highway 21, but recently travel...
We typically see a back up in Port Wentworth for traffic on Highway 21, but recently travel times are down a little in that stretch.(WTOC)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:50 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - We typically see a back up in Port Wentworth for traffic on Highway 21, but recently travel times are down a little in that stretch.

There’s a reason why.

They have been working on construction in that area, the biggest change was the addition of a new lane on Southbound 21, which seems to helping with that back up already.

The stretch of Highway 21 we are talking about is between State Road 30 and Interstate 95.

They also added signal upgrades to the intersection of 30 and 21, and added a second right turn lane onto 21 southbound.

All of these updates are complete but there are still a couple of orange barrels out there because there are still some final touches that need to be completed.

While the traffic patterns will not change anymore, there will be some overnight lane closures as they finish re-paving and striping the road.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says they don’t know exactly when that final re-paving will happen as the materials are dependent on the temperature, so once it warms up enough overnight they will be able to complete the work.

But overall good news for drivers in the area.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory McMichael
Man convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery will serve life sentence in a medical prison
SCCPSS employee arrested for child molestation
(Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
Armed person detained on Coleman Street in Portal
Police Lights
Human remains found on edge of Savannah River
*
‘I just started screaming for help every where’: Owner recalls moment her home exploded in Bryan Co.

Latest News

Time is running out to give your opinion on some roadway changes in the area of the Mega Site...
Friday last day to give Ga. DOT input on U.S. 280 construction
*
All lanes of DeRenne Ave. to reopen Friday after collapsed sewer main caused closures
1 dead after crash on I-95 at Little Neck Road overpass
Section of Broughton Street to close again to install permanent pavers