Law Enforcement Officer who worked with Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office has died

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A law enforcement officer who worked with the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office has died.

Courtney Goldwire of Guyton died on Monday. He served as a Deputy Sheriff for the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.

He was also a correctional officer at the Effingham County Prison. He was 41-years-old.

The Rincon Police Department shared their condolences for the family saying, “He was an amazing individual that always stuck to his personal views that served the community in a whole. He would give the shirt off his back to someone he didn’t know and would sacrifice his day to anyone.”

