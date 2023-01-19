Law Enforcement Officer who worked with Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office has died
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:16 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A law enforcement officer who worked with the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office has died.
Courtney Goldwire of Guyton died on Monday. He served as a Deputy Sheriff for the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.
He was also a correctional officer at the Effingham County Prison. He was 41-years-old.
The Rincon Police Department shared their condolences for the family saying, “He was an amazing individual that always stuck to his personal views that served the community in a whole. He would give the shirt off his back to someone he didn’t know and would sacrifice his day to anyone.”
