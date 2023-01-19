Man on out-of-state bond for murder arrested in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Statesboro Police Department responded to an unwanted person at Garden District Apartments on Wednesday around 7:30 p.m.

A woman told police her former boyfriend, 21-year-old Dequar Stephenson, was inside of the apartment without her permission. Officers were familiar with Stephenson, who had active arrest warrants in Statesboro for Theft by Taking and Criminal Trespass along with a Felony Probation Violation warrant.

Stephenson had recently moved to Statesboro from Richland County, S.C. after having been granted bond in that jurisdiction on a September 2021 arrest for murder.

As officers approached the apartment complex, they observed Stephenson inside the apartment, at which point he closed the door and refused to come out.

For officer safety, a perimeter was established, additional officers were brought in, and SWAT was asked to respond. After several hours of trying to establish communication with Stephenson, gas was deployed by SWAT into the apartment.

SWAT forced entry into the apartment, however Stephenson was not inside. It is believed that he escaped out of a third story window just prior to the perimeter being established.

A firearm was located inside the apartment that did not belong to the tenant and was seized by detectives.

Patrol officers began a search for Stephenson. Shortly after midnight, received information he may be hiding in an apartment at Cambridge the Pines on Lanier Drive.

Officers made contact with the occupants of that apartment, were allowed to enter it, and discovered Stephenson in one of the bedrooms.

He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Bulloch County Jail.

Police say there was never a hostage situation.

