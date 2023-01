SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Northbound lanes of Hwy 17 are shut down from Chief O.F. Love Road South to the Bryan County line due to a crash.

According to police, one person has died.

Police say Georgia State Patrol is on the scene.

https://twitter.com/ChathamCountyPD/status/1615861737659547651?s=20&t=ozi3n4IgIeb3-yAASaHjpg

