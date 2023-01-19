Think Big Youth Organization expanding to new location, age group

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A non-profit in Liberty County is expanding to offer even more services to the community.

Think Big Youth Organization has been offering after-school programs in Midway since 2015. Now, they’re going beyond that to fill needs in the area.

Think Big Youth Organization was previously only located in Midway, and now they’re expanding into Hinesville while also expanding the age group they serve.

Think Big’s brand new location is on Weeping Willow Drive. They’re partnering with the Travis Manion Foundation – a national organization that helps connect veterans and families of fallen service members to the community through volunteering.

In the new space, the two organizations will offer mentoring sessions to students from kindergarten to 18 years old – previously, their after school program stopped at 14. They’ll also have several opportunities for adults including career mentoring, parenting courses, and GED and other standardized testing prep classes.

Organizers say they’re focused on building a community at every age.

“We have paraprofessionals that will be here, we have school teachers that will participate here, other community organizations, the police department, Keep Liberty Beautiful, Live Oak Libraries so we have someone who will lift literacy in the building. Our goal is to do something that is going to embody the whole family as well as the child,” said Tracy Jefferson, the president of Think Big Youth Organization.

Registration for the program is required, and open now.

The organization will be hosting an open house for you to come see the location yourself on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.