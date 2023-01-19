Warm, breezy Thursday! Cooler air ahead

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday will start out mild again with morning lows in the mid 50s.

Patchy fog will be around again this morning with temperatures in the 50s for most of our commute. pic.twitter.com/S0tONeOTs0 — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) January 19, 2023

Highs reach the upper 78, above 15 degrees above average for this time of year! It will be a very breezy day, with sustained wind of 15-20 miles per hour and gusts near 30 miles per hour possible during the afternoon. A front moves through late, allowing for a slight cool down heading into Friday.

Lows will be near 50 degrees on Friday with highs in the upper 60s, we’ll remain dry with comfortable conditions for evening plans.

This weekend will be cooler with morning lows in the mid 40s to start things off. Saturday will be cooler with highs near 60 and plenty of clouds around. Rain chances build overnight into Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. If you have outdoor plans, try to get them done on Saturday! We could even have a bit of thunder Sunday afternoon.

The start of next week won’t be quite as warm as this week with morning lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s along with highs in the low to mid 60s. Another decent rain chance arrives on Tuesday.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

