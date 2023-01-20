2 dead after truck crashes into building on Ogeechee Road

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people are dead after a truck crashed into a building on Ogeechee Road on Thursday night.

According to Georgia State Patrol (GSP), a Ford F-150 traveling north on Ogeechee Road sideswiped a Nissan Altima traveling in the same direction.

After that impact, GSP said the truck left the road and hit a building.

The passenger in the truck was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was taken to a hospital where he later died.

GSP’s Troop F Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash.

