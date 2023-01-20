Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

All lanes of DeRenne Avenue open after construction on collapsed sewer line

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - All three eastbound lanes of DeRenne Avenue are officially back open.

This all comes after a sewer line collapsed back on Jan. 2.

The City of Savannah made an announcement earlier in the week that the expected reopening was mid-day on Friday.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, about 40,000 cars travel that stretch of DeRenne Avenue every day.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dies in crash on Highway 204 after police pursuit
Gregory McMichael
Man convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery will serve life sentence in a medical prison
Memorial candles
Law Enforcement Officer who worked with Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office has died
Police Lights
1 person dead after crash on Hwy. 17, Chatham Co. Police investigating
Pictured: warnings ahead of a speed camera in a school zone in Savannah, GA.
Faulty speed camera raises questions in Savannah

Latest News

One person dies in crash on Highway 204 after police pursuit
Time is running out to give your opinion on some roadway changes in the area of the Mega Site...
Friday last day to give Ga. DOT input on U.S. 280 construction
We typically see a back up in Port Wentworth for traffic on Highway 21, but recently travel...
Hwy. 21 projects in Port Wentworth finishing up
*
All lanes of DeRenne Ave. to reopen Friday after collapsed sewer main caused closures