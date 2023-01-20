All lanes of DeRenne Avenue open after construction on collapsed sewer line
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - All three eastbound lanes of DeRenne Avenue are officially back open.
This all comes after a sewer line collapsed back on Jan. 2.
The City of Savannah made an announcement earlier in the week that the expected reopening was mid-day on Friday.
According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, about 40,000 cars travel that stretch of DeRenne Avenue every day.
Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.