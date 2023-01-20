Car crashes into building on Ogeechee Road, closes lanes from Elk Road to Silk Hope Road

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A car has crashed into a building on Ogeechee Road and Silk Hope Road.

According to Lt. Gene Harley with Chatham County Police, one person has been extracted from the car and has serious injures.

A helicopter is on the way to take that person to the hospital.

According to Chatham Emergency Services, another person was ejected from the vehicle and is stuck in the roof.

They are working to remove that person.

Ogeechee Road northbound from Elk Road to Silk Hope Road is closed due to the crash. Chatham County Police says there is no timeline for when the road will reopen.

