Community Memory Event held to show collected items, capture memories of Savannah

Community Memory Event(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Today, the City of Savannah’s Municipal Archives Department and the Crusader Club hosting a Community Memory Event.

They collected items like pictures, documents, and recipes.

Residents could also record their voices to tell a story or describe an event.

The director of Savannah’s Municipal Archives says this event isn’t just for older residents.

“Well I think a lot of times people think we are only interested in talking to the elders and I think it’s important also that we get the voices of the younger generations that are here right now because what’s happening today is going to be the history that we’re trying to capture later. So we’re interested in all different voices, all different ages and even if you just moved here, in a few years, you’ve had an experience, you moved here for a reason so that matters as well.”

If you missed today’s event, you can still upload any materials you have on their online portal.

