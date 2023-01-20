Comprehensive plan moves to final phase in Bryan Co.

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County’s comprehensive plan is one step closer to completion.

This after commissioners sent the process into its final phase. The plan aims to map out development in the fastest growing county in the state.

This summer, Bryan County leaders held input sessions on the priorities residents want considered when mapping out zoning.

Now the county will use that input to make a draft of the plan that will impact development over the next 20 years.

The county hopes to have the draft plan available by spring of this year.

The plan maps out the county into commercial, residential, and industrial use zones.

County leaders say public input showed wide support for expanded recreation.

They say there were some questions about how the county will regulate growth as concerns over traffic, pollution, and warehousing remain with more industrial sites opening in the county.

County leaders say that input will be used as the draft is created.

“We have 45,000 residents right now and we have a lot of open green space. When we plan appropriately, we can protect that greenspace. We can make sure that industrial buildings and companies are away from those wetlands and greenspaces, and preserve as much environmentally between residential and commercial – we can preserve that space between it as much as possible,” said Bryan County Communications Director Matthew Kent.

Once the draft is complete, the county will make it available for public input again.

They hope to have final approval for the plan from the state by the fall of this year.

