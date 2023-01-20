Cooler until rain moves in Sunday!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The cold front has moved through, and cooler air is moving in.

Lows will be near 50 degrees on Friday with highs in the upper 60s, under mostly clear skies. There will eb an offshore breeze around 10 miles per hour, keeping it comfortable. We’ll remain dry with comfortable conditions for evening plans as temperatures fall into the 50s after sunset.

Temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler this afternoon with mostly sunny skies! pic.twitter.com/mNAdeiOc0O — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) January 20, 2023

This weekend will be cooler with morning lows in the mid 40s to start things off. Saturday will be cooler with highs near 60 and plenty of clouds around. Rain chances build overnight into Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. If you have outdoor plans, try to get them done on Saturday! We could even have a bit of thunder on Sunday afternoon. Rainfall will be persistent; some areas could receive over 1 inch of rain.

The start of next week won’t be quite as warm as this week with morning lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s along with highs in the low 60s. Another decent rain chance arrives midweek with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

