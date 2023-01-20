Sky Cams
INTERVIEW: Michael O’Neal, the Executive Director at Parent University

By Becky Sattero
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - When it comes to effective parenting, having a community who helps one another build a foundation of confidence and support makes all the difference.

Here in the Coastal Empire one local leader is determined to make early childhood development education available to all parents and guardians.

Michael O’Neal, Executive Director at Parent University, joined us on Afternoon Break.

