Local man combines his building and cooking skills to create outdoor kitchens for the community

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Whether you are looking to find items for your home a gift, or just something to eat, there is something for everyone at the Low Country Home and Garden Show. WTOC talked to some local vendors who say they feel grateful to share their products and knowledge with the community.

Jamie Horner, the owner of Summer Breeze Outdoor Kitchens has always been a handyman.

” I’ve been a builder for 30 years,” said Horner.

After decades of working with his hands, he decided it was time for a change.

So, he combined his skills with one of his passions... food.

" I love grilling I have been grilling my whole life and I thought what a great way to make a living.”

By combining his skills with his passion for grilling he started creating outdoor kitchens.

Now 5-years later, he hopes to share his passion and products with the community.

“We find out what their budgets are, what they afford, and something that works for their lifestyle,” said Horner.

Horner says having a space to grill outdoors is valuable and he hopes he can help create the perfect space for people to enjoy the things he enjoys.

He said that it changes lives, “they are able to entertain at home with friends and family. It gets people outdoors out of the house adds value to your home, it’s something that you’ll use frequently.”

He says it’s gratifying.

“I start with like a blank canvas and somebody comes to us with a dream, we put it on paper we work them and we create that dream for them. It gives me a great deal of satisfaction.”

