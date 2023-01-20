Sky Cams
One person dies in crash on Highway 204 after police pursuit

(Pexels)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person has died after a crash on Highway 204 Thursday morning.

According to Georgia State Patrol, troopers were requested by the Chatham County Police Department to assist with a vehicle pursuit.

That’s after Chatham County Police officers lost sight of the vehicle. Troopers with Georgia State Patrol found the vehicle and initiated a second pursuit.

Georgia Sate Patrol says troopers performed a PIT maneuver and the driver lost control of the car, hitting a concrete barrier.

The driver has been identified as 49-year-old Aimee Lynn Padgett-Youmans from the Fleming/Hinesville area.

Padgett-Youmans died on the scene, according to Georgia State Patrol.

The crash closed Highway 204 between Ogeechee Road and Ford Avenue for several hours on Thursday.

Georgia State Patrol says their Troop F Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

