Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Romanian judge grants 30-day extension of Tate detention

Andrew Tate and his brother were taken into custody in Romania.
Andrew Tate and his brother were taken into custody in Romania.(Source: ANTENA 3/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A judge in Romania has granted prosecutors another request to extend by 30 days the arrest of Andrew Tate, the social media personality who has been detained in the country for weeks as prosecutors investigate a case of human trafficking case and rape, an official said Friday.

Tate, 36, a British-U.S. citizen who has 4.7 million followers on Twitter, was initially detained on Dec. 29, in Bucharest, Romania’s capital, on charges of being part of an organized crime group, human trafficking and rape. His brother, Tristan, and two Romanian women are also detained in the same case.

Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson from Romania’s anti-organized crime agency, DIICOT, told The Associated Press that prosecutors on Thursday requested the second 30-day extension to keep all four in detention while investigations continue. That request was granted on Friday, Bolla said.

The judge’s decision came after all four lost an appeal last week at a Bucharest court, which ruled to uphold a judge’s Dec. 30 move to uphold an earlier decision to extend their arrest from 24 hours to 30 days.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dies in crash on Highway 204 after police pursuit
Gregory McMichael
Man convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery will serve life sentence in a medical prison
Memorial candles
Law Enforcement Officer who worked with Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office has died
Police Lights
1 person dead after crash on Hwy. 17, Chatham Co. Police investigating
Pictured: warnings ahead of a speed camera in a school zone in Savannah, GA.
Faulty speed camera raises questions in Savannah

Latest News

GRAPHIC WARNING: A woman is seeking justice after she was hit by a police officer during an...
GRAPHIC: Arrest over McDonald's purchase turns violent
This booking photo provided by the Shawnee County, Kan., jail shows Chase Neill. On Thursday,...
Kansas man convicted of threatening to kill congressman
Google is laying off 12,000 workers, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff after rapid...
Google axing 12,000 jobs, as tech industry layoffs widen
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks after being sworn in to begin his second term during an...
Florida blocks high school AP African American studies class