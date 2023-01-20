Savannah State University to hold 34th annual Savannah Black Heritage Festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah State University is bringing back its 34th annual Savannah Black Heritage Festival!

This will be the first time having this festival in three years with in-person events.

This year’s theme is “The Festival Lives So Our Legacy Thrives.”

They will be honoring Westley W. Law’s 100th birthday this year and will have musicians, presentations, historic tours, and more.

G. Allen Battle and Family Worship will be headlining the Gospel Explosion. The Step Afrika! dance company will also be featured this year.

It will last the entire month of February. All events are free and open to the public.

Fore more information on the festival, click here.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.