DFCS files motion to deny Leilani Simon’s lawyers request to review cases

Police say Leilani Simon has been arrested and charged in the death of her toddler son, Quinton.
Police say Leilani Simon has been arrested and charged in the death of her toddler son, Quinton.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 8:28 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Department of Family and Children’s Service is asking Superior Court to deny the request from Leilani Simon’s lawyers to review certain cases.

Last week, Simon’s lawyers asked a judge to subpoena all Department of Family and Children’s Services files involving her three children, two of their fathers, and Billie Jo Howell - her mother.

The motion asks the judge to review whether disclosing those records will impact Simon getting a fair trial.

On Friday the Georgia Department of Human Services, acting through DFCS, filed a motion to deny access to those files.

The motion says that the documents are confidential and protected. The motion also mentions a Protective Order that was entered by the Juvenile Court of Chatham County on Oct. 18, 2022.

Leilani was indicted on felony charges in December by a Chatham County grand jury.

She is accused of murdering her son, Quinton Simon.

Simon is expected in court again for a motion hearing on January 25th.

