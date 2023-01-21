Feed the Hungry kicking off ‘Feed our City Empowerment Tour’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Feed the Hungry kicked off their year-long ‘Feed our City Empowerment Tour’ Saturday.

Every third Saturday, Feed the Hungry will host a food distribution event just like this one in different places all over town.

Organizers say at these events hundreds of people will get a 40-pound box of groceries, which is enough food to feed a family for a week.

You will also see a CAT bus at every distribution event. It’s known as the empowerment bus. In it, people will have access to health screenings and information about various careers, schooling and more.

Carl Gilliard, Savannah Feed the Hungry’s Founder says you never know who’s in need and this tour is a way for them to make sure everyone has a pathway to success.

“We gotta meet the people where they’re at. We gotta take the needs of the people serious enough to meet them right there. Then we can tell them failure is not an option. We’re not going to let you cop out about you don’t have transportation. You can go back to school, you can buy a home and you can get the help that you need,” Carl Gilliard said.

Gilliard says they expect to serve up to 12,000 people during the tour.

The next event will be held on Feb. 18. If you want to check out where they will be, click here.

