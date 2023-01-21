Sky Cams
Friday night high school hoops action: Beach boys, Woodville-Tompkins boys, and Calvary girls stay undefeated in region play. New Hampstead ousts BC in OT.

By Chad Maxwell
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We are in the thick of high school basketball regional play and plenty of games with meaningful implications went down on Friday night.

Highlights from Friday:

Beach stays at the top spot in 3A Region 3 after defeating Calvary, 63 to 65, in overtime.

The Calvary girls took care of business against Beach, 68 to 44.

A game between the BC boys and New Hampstead boys was also decided in OT with the Phoenix coming out on top, 68 to 65.

The Woodville-Tompkins boys and girls both defended their home court against Savannah High. The Lady Wolverines won, 54 to 35. Alfonzo Ross’ 29 points led the boys in a, 71 to 48, win over SHS.

