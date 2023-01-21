‘Great sadness’: Police K-9 dies unexpectedly

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A police department in Virginia announced one of its police dogs has died.

The Chesterfield Police Department said its team is mourning the loss of their K-9 Kona after she died unexpectedly Friday morning.

“It is with great sadness that we share the loss of a terrific and dedicated servant to Chesterfield County,” Chesterfield police shared in a social media post.

The department said Kona served Chesterfield County for nearly nine years and made countless contributions to the safety of the community.

“Please keep Kona, her K-9 handler and family, as well as all of the other K-9 teams in your thoughts,” Chesterfield police shared.

Police did not immediately release a cause of death for Kona.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.