Motion filed by Leilani Simon’s lawyers asking Superior Court to review DFCS cases denied

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The motion filed by Leilani Simon’s lawyers asking Superior Court to review cases form the Department of Family and Children’s Service has been denied.

Last week, Simon’s lawyers asked a judge to subpoena all Department of Family and Children’s Services files involving her three children, two of their fathers, and Billie Jo Howell - her mother.

The motion asks the judge to review whether disclosing those records will impact Simon getting a fair trial.

On Friday the Georgia Department of Human Services, acting through DFCS, filed a motion to deny access to those files.

The motion says that the documents are confidential and protected. The motion also mentions a Protective Order that was entered by the Juvenile Court of Chatham County on Oct. 18, 2022.

Leilani was indicted on felony charges in December by a Chatham County grand jury.

She is accused of murdering her son, Quinton Simon.

Simon is expected in court again for a motion hearing on January 25th.

