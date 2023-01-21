Tybee Island restaurant week underway

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Our corner of Georgia is known for some amazing, unique foods.

Savannah’s beach?

Taking the opportunity this week to showcase some old classics, and whip up some new favorites.

Plenty of people come to Tybee Island for the beach in the summer, but what about for restaurants in the winter?

That’s exactly what city officials and restaurant owners alike are hoping will be the case, as the island kicks off Restaurant Week Saturday.

“Every day during Restaurant Week, you can go to the different participating businesses and order off of their special menu that they’ve prepared,” Cassidi Kendrick said.

Six restaurants elected to create a special menu this year.

Those menus, featuring three of four course meals, all for just $25 to $35.

It’s a bang for your buck, and fun for the chefs creating the menu.

“It does give us the opportunity to throw out some different dishes, test them for an upcoming menu or whatever else, so we have a lot of fun with that,” Frank Bucci said.

This isn’t the first time that Tybee has had Restaurant Week but it’s been gone for the past few years.

This year, Tybee Island Main Street took it over from the original organizer which created quite a bit of buzz.

“People are planning birthdays or anniversary dinners or special events with their families around some of the specials that some of these restaurants are doing because they want to be on Tybee and supporting those businesses and get to taste some of those special items that the chefs have put together,” Kendrick said.

And the chefs just as excited to welcome the community to try their new dishes.

“It’s everything. We are a small, community focused business. We are Tybee Island. Most of our customers, if you look around, they’re locals. They support us through the low season, especially,” Bucci said.

If you don’t have a chance to make it out to Restaurant Week this weekend, you haven’t missed your chance.

The promotion runs until Jan. 30 so you have until then to try those special menus.

