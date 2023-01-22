Sky Cams
Coastal Heritage Society’s Night at Savannah History Museum returns(WTOC)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Families got the chance to explore the Savannah History Museum during some unusual hours Saturday.

Its doors stayed open later than normal for the return of the Coastal Heritage Society’s Night at the Museum.

The event plays off the plot of the popular film.

Kids dressed up as junior security guards and solved a museum mystery by visiting interactive exhibits.

The pandemic forced the Heritage Society to cancel in recent years.

But now that the event is back organizers say they’re excited to welcome in a new group of kids.

“Because we haven’t done it for three years, we don’t have a lot of the repeat children because those children’s are kind of past that age group. So it’s all new faces, all new kids. It’s just an entire new experience for them.”

New this year the museum expanded exhibits to include stories of The Great Savannah Races and Susie King Taylor.

The museum typically closes at 4 p.m. but it stayed open until 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

