Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Heading into the overnight, I’ll continue to track more scattered showers pushing through the area tomorrow morning.

During this time, I’ll look for starting temps in the upper-40s to lower-50s for most. Get ready for an elevated weather day tomorrow as we track scattered moderate to heavy showers, with a few embedded isolated severe storms possible.

The main threats will be localized flooding, lightning, and some damaging winds. Right now, the Tornadic threat is low, but cannot be completely ruled out. Here in Savannah, I’ll look for our highest rain chances around both sunrise and sunset with more hit-or-miss chances in the in-between.

High temperatures tomorrow will be dependent on these rain chances. At the moment, I’ll still be looking for highs to be in the upper-60s to lower-70s for most. By tomorrow night, these storms should push off the coast.

Leading to sunny to mostly sunny skies Monday and Tuesday. Until more of the scattered rain chances move in with our next system by Wednesday. Cooling temps back into the upper-50s to lower-60s heading into next weekend.

