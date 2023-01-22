Emmaus House benefit concert held in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah musicians coming together to help those in need.

Area bands put on a benefit concert at Victory North tonight.

The proceeds will go to the Emmaus House in Savannah.

That’s a soup kitchen that also provides showers and clothing for those experiencing homelessness.

Musicians say they wanted to use their love of music to give back to the city.

