Emmaus House benefit concert held in Savannah

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 11:27 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah musicians coming together to help those in need.

Area bands put on a benefit concert at Victory North tonight.

The proceeds will go to the Emmaus House in Savannah.

That’s a soup kitchen that also provides showers and clothing for those experiencing homelessness.

Musicians say they wanted to use their love of music to give back to the city.

