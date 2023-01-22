Savannah Police Department mourns the loss of mounted patrol horse Forrest

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was an emotional goodbye Saturday for the Savannah Police Department.

The mounted patrol unit held a memorial service for one of their horses put down last month after a battle with cancer.

For members of SPD’s mounted patrol Sergeant Forrest wasn’t your typical police horse.

“You come across a horse, a police horse, and some of the words that you hear get thrown around are, ‘so majestic, so noble, so magnificent.’ Forrest was a little stinker. He had quite the personality,” SCPL. Ann Sosbe said.

Star corporal Ann Sosbe was one of many officers who gathered to remember Forrest at the mounted unit stables.

They say despite his quirks the police horse was always dependable.

“He was a steady Eddy type of horse. If you had to have one, that’s the kind of horse you’d like to have.”

“The range of his influence.”

Named after film character Forrest Gump the police horse spent 12 years with SPD.

After he retired Forrest worked as a therapy horse for the Wounded Warrior Project and children with special needs.

He was laid to rest right before the holidays after multiple bouts of cancer.

“He was a character. He will be missed.”

SPD’s assistant chief says Forrest and other police horses play a crucial role not only in public safety but also community outreach.

“That’s where all the excitement is. That’s where everybody goes, that’s where the kids go. It’s such a huge part of what we do,” Asst. Chief Robert Gavin said.

And Forrest’s role went beyond Savannah Police even crossing paths with some A-list celebrities.

“Forrest ended up on Hampton Island and was carriage horse for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. I believe it was going to their wedding reception after the wedding.”

Now SPD officers coming together remembering their own celebrity who they say was always in the spotlight.

“We will not soon forget him.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.