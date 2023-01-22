Sky Cams
Savannah State women’s and men’s basketball sweep Edward Waters, both remain in first place in SIAC East

By Chad Maxwell
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah State women and men both took care of business at Tiger Arena on Saturday.

In the early game, the Lady Tigers won by a 73-62 final. Bria Gibbs and Mia Goolsby each scored 19 points. The Lady Tigers move to 7-3 in SIAC East play and hold a half game lead over Clark Atlanta for first place.

The men barely squeaked out a win, 80-78. Johnson High grad Eleik Bowles dumped in a game-high 30 points. The Tigers are also in first place in the SIAC East with a 9-3 conference record.

