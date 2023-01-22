Thousands attend the Lowcountry Home and Garden Show

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Sunday was the last day for the annual Lowcountry Home and Garden Show at the Savannah Convention Center and organizers say it was a record year.

Pam Rogers, the show manager, says that the Lowcountry Home and Garden Show has been coming to Savannah for over 20 years, but this year they drew in more people than ever before.

That number, Rogers estimates, is in the the thousands.

Rogers believes it’s because there was something at the showcase for everybody- obviously home and gardening showcases, but also things like wine tastings, mocktail mixing demonstrations, and even the opportunity to get permanent jewelry.

“Every year we strive to kind of add more and more and more content. So as you can imagine, times change. So like a mixologist might now have been a thing five years ago, but we even have plant based cooking. So obviously things evolve as trends change, things change, colors change, and food habits and wine habits change, so we’re adapting with that and growing with those kinds of trends as they change,” Pam Rogers said.

There were also pets there available to adopt.

Rogers says they plan to be back again next year.

