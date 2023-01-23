Sky Cams
911 Calls: Murdaugh called police the night his wife, son were killed

By Max Diekneite
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Alex Murdaugh made the 911 call the night his wife and son were killed.

Murdaugh sounded frantic. You can hear him whimpering and asking the police to hurry.

His first call went to the Hampton County dispatch center. That’s when he told them he’d discovered his wife and son shot on their Colleton County property.

“This is Alex Murdaugh at 4147 Mosel Road. I need the police and an ambulance immediately! My child and my wife have been shot badly,” Murdaugh can be heard saying the 911 call.

Murdaugh was then transferred to Colleton County dispatch.

While he’s waiting for police to arrive, you can hear him crying and dogs barking in the background.

Here’s more from the 911 call.

MURDAUGH: I’ve been up to it now, it’s bad. OPERATOR: Okay, and are they breathing? MURDAUGH: No ma’am? OPERATOR: Okay, and it’s your wife and your son? MURDAUGH: My wife and my son. OPERATOR: Are they in the vehicle? MURDAUGH: No ma’am they are on the ground out at my kennel. OPERATOR: Okay- and did you see anyone? Okay- Is he breathing at all? MURDAUGH: No. No.

She asked Alex not to touch them, because police would want to get evidence off their bodies. He said that he had already touched them to see if they were breathing.

The tape ends there.

The tapes are expected to played in court.

