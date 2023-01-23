African Children’s Choir Tour stopping in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coastal Youth Choirs, also known as the Savannah Children’s Choir, is kicking off Black History Month a little early and they have a special event for you to check out Monday night!

The world renowned African Children’s Choir is on tour and they are stopping in Savannah.

And here to give you all the details is the Executive and Artistic Director for the Coastal Youth choirs, Gif Lockely.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.