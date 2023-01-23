Sky Cams
African Children’s Choir Tour stopping in Savannah

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coastal Youth Choirs, also known as the Savannah Children’s Choir, is kicking off Black History Month a little early and they have a special event for you to check out Monday night!

The world renowned African Children’s Choir is on tour and they are stopping in Savannah.

And here to give you all the details is the Executive and Artistic Director for the Coastal Youth choirs, Gif Lockely.

