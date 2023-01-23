Cooler, drier air filters in today

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Showers are moving out as a cold front sweeps through.

Clouds clear out today as cooler air filters in! pic.twitter.com/S0f2Y8a06B — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) January 23, 2023

Roads will be damp during the morning commute with temperatures near 50 degrees. We’ll start out partly cloudy with clouds clearing throughout the day. Temperatures warm to the upper 50s to lower 60s during the afternoon, with gusts over 25 miles per hour possible. Our evening will be clear with a northwesterly breeze of 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Monday Tybee Tides: 10:10AM I 8.0′ I -1.6′ I 7.0′ 10:14PM

Cooler air filters in behind the front, leading to a chilly Tuesday morning. Lows will be around freeze with lows in the mid 30s around Savannah. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs near 60 degrees.

A warm front lifts late Tuesday into Wednesday, with morning lows in the mid to upper 40s expected during our morning commute. Showers are possible with a chance of storms during the afternoon. It will also be a breezy day with highs near 70.

Cooler and calmer conditions move in behind a cold front Wednesday night. High pressure settles in through the weekend. Lows return to the lower 40s Thursday morning with highs only in the mid to upper 50s. Friday morning will be cooler with mid 30s around and highs once again in the mid 50s.

The weather for this coming weekend looks nice with morning lows in the low to mid 30s on Saturday and lows closer to 40s on Sunday. Both days look to be dry with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

