Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Cooler, drier air filters in today

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WTOC)
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:09 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Showers are moving out as a cold front sweeps through.

Roads will be damp during the morning commute with temperatures near 50 degrees. We’ll start out partly cloudy with clouds clearing throughout the day. Temperatures warm to the upper 50s to lower 60s during the afternoon, with gusts over 25 miles per hour possible. Our evening will be clear with a northwesterly breeze of 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Monday Tybee Tides: 10:10AM I 8.0′ I -1.6′ I 7.0′ 10:14PM

Cooler air filters in behind the front, leading to a chilly Tuesday morning. Lows will be around freeze with lows in the mid 30s around Savannah. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs near 60 degrees.

A warm front lifts late Tuesday into Wednesday, with morning lows in the mid to upper 40s expected during our morning commute. Showers are possible with a chance of storms during the afternoon. It will also be a breezy day with highs near 70.

Cooler and calmer conditions move in behind a cold front Wednesday night. High pressure settles in through the weekend. Lows return to the lower 40s Thursday morning with highs only in the mid to upper 50s. Friday morning will be cooler with mid 30s around and highs once again in the mid 50s.

The weather for this coming weekend looks nice with morning lows in the low to mid 30s on Saturday and lows closer to 40s on Sunday. Both days look to be dry with highs in the low to mid 60s.

  • Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh
Alex Murdaugh’s legal team releases statement day before anticipated trial
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say
‘It’s city wide:’ Savannah working to collect more than $2 million in outstanding code compliance fines
Savannah Police Department mourns the loss of mounted patrol horse Forrest
Savannah Police Department mourns the loss of mounted patrol horse Forrest
‘No one answered the phone:’ Witness of Hwy 17 crash says it was difficult to reach 911

Latest News

WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER
Dylan’s Sunday Night Forecast
WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER
Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast
Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 1-20-2023
First Alert Weather
Rain chances on the rise this weekend